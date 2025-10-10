67-year-old man beaten to death by two drunkards in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: An elderly man was reportedly beaten to death by two drunkards at Swargadwar village in Gochha panchayat under Sorada police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 67-year-old Sisir Muni of nearby Sihanpur village. Sources said Muni was staying in Swargadwar since the past some days as he had no one to look after him. He survived on the alms of villagers.

On the day, two drunkards intercepted Muni and tried to snatch away some cash from him. When he resisted, the accused duo beat him to death with wooden planks and fled. A few kids who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm. On hearing their screams, villagers rushed to the spot and found Muni lying dead in a pool of blood.

On being informed, Sorada police reached the village and seized the body for autopsy. A police officer said a case has been registered in this connection.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the two culprits and further investigation is underway.