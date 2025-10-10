Centurion varsity ties up with University of Western Australia for academic exchanges

BHUBANESWAR : The Centurion University on Thursday inked a pact with the University of Western Australia (UWA), a member of Australia’s prestigious Group of Eight (Go8) universities, for academic and cultural interchanges in teaching, research and other activities.

The MoU was signed by the officials of the two universities in presence of UWA deputy vice-chancellor (Education and Student Experience) Guy Littlefair and vice-chancellor of Centurion University Supriya Pattanayak.

Acknowledging that Odisha and Western Australia share many similarities from resource strengths to industrial ambition, professor Littlefair said, “The MoU leverages our capabilities in sustainable mining allowing us to co-develop programmes that combine Australian expertise with India’s drive for innovation, creating a globally skilled workforce for the energy and mining sectors of the future.”

He added that the pact will pave way for joint research projects, faculty exchanges and the development of industry-integrated academic programmes, focusing on critical minerals processing, mine automation and low-impact exploration among others. “UWA also had a roundtable meeting with multiple IITs for such collaboration in near future,” the professor informed.