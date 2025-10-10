Elephant calf’s carcass found; one arrested for electrocution of tusker in Odisha

DHENKANAL/DEOGARH: The carcass of a 10-month-old male elephant calf was recovered from a cashew forest under Pasasingha beat of Rasol section in Hindol range on Thursday morning.

Forest officials said it is suspected that the calf died two or three days ago. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Sumit Kar said a forest squad spotted the decomposed carcass in the cashew forest on Wednesday evening. As an elephant herd was nearby, the forest staff did not dare to go near it.

“The carcass was recovered on Thursday morning. There were no injury marks. It is believed that the calf died due to herpes virus infection,” said Kar.

Veterinary doctors performed the postmortem following which the carcass was buried as per protocol. Samples have been sent to OUAT for test.

The exact cause of the calf’s death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives, the DFO added.

Meanwhile in Deogarh, forest officials arrested a man in connection with electrocution death of a sub-adult male tusker, the carcass of which was found near Kaunsitaila under Tinkbir beat of Rengalbeda section in Reamal range on Wednesday.

The accused is Madhaba Chandra Behera of Kaunsitaila village. Forest officials said the tusker died after coming in contact with the solar fencing which Behera had erected around his farmland.

“While crossing agriculture fields, the elephant came in contact with the solar fencing and was electrocuted on Tuesday night. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody,” the officials added.