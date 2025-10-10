Man gets 30 year in jail for rape of minor girl in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : A Bhubaneswar court on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl on the outskirts of the city around 39 days back.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict, Munna Behera (33). The court also directed the authorities to provide `6 lakh compensation to the 13-year-old survivor.

Chandaka police had registered a case on September 2 and filed its chargesheet eight days later. The incident had taken place when the minor girl had visited her neighbour’s house under Chandaka police station limits on August 31 to celebrate Khudurukuni puja.

When the girl went outside at around 9 pm to relieve herself, Behera forcibly took her to a nearby under-construction house and raped her.

The accused then threatened her to not disclose the incident to her family or else he would murder her parents.

As the girl had sustained injuries to private parts, she revealed to her parents about her ordeal the next day. They then lodged a complaint on September 2 and a case was registered. Bhubaneswar DCP closely monitored the investigation of the case.

“In close coordination with the prosecutor, the investigating officer ensured to produce the witnesses in the court on the required dates. Within 37 days of the registration of the FIR, the case ended in conviction. This is one of the fastest convictions in the recent times,” said police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

Police said that speedy trials act as a deterrent and ensure convictions without undue delay. So far this year, 77 anti-socials have been convicted for various offences, while 92 were convicted in 2024.