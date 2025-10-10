Odisha HC grants bail to eight on community service terms

CUTTACK: In yet another series of bail orders, the Orissa High Court’s single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi has granted conditional bail to eight accused persons, imposing unique community service requirements as part of their release terms.

Justice Panigrahi granted bail to these accused persons arrested in narcotics and criminal conspiracy cases - six on the condition to undertake cleaning hospital premises and the other two clean the premises of local police stations - for two months.

The cases pertain to offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The eight accused persons were arrested between January and August and had since been in jail.

In identical orders, Justice Panigrahi said, “Without delving into the intricacies of the case or the merits of the allegations, and in light of the facts and circumstances at hand, this court is of the view that the petitioner should be granted bail by the trial court over the matter in the case.”