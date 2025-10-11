106 elephants perished, 171 human casualties reported in Odisha in 2024-25: Wildlife report

BHUBANESWAR: With over 100 elephant deaths and 171 human casualties between April 2024 and March 2025, man-animal conflict in the state has only worsened with time, the annual Odisha Wildlife-2025 report has revealed.

The report by the state government released on Thursday stated that as many as 106 elephants perished in the state in 2024-25, making it the highest casualty in a year in last one decade, since 2015-16. The deaths reported in 2024-25 is also 62 per cent more than the previous year when the number was 66.

As per the report, 30 elephants were killed in deliberate electrocution while four died in retaliatory killing last year. The Forest Department has no clue about death of another 17 elephants during the period.

In last one-decade between 2015-16 and 2024-25, 842 elephants died in the state which included 111 in deliberate electrocution, 44 in accidental electrocution, 231 in diseases and 29 each in train accidents and poaching. Only 87 have died naturally, while another 231 have been killed due to infighting, stampede, falling down from hill, lightning and stroke, etc.

The report also presented a grim picture of human casualties and crop damage in the man-animal conflict. As many as 171 people were killed in wildlife attacks in 2024-25, which included 153 in elephant attack. Around 500 people also sustained injuries in wild animal attacks in the year. Similarly, 12,337 farmers sustained crop damage over a total area of over 2,905 acre, one of the highest in the last 10 years.