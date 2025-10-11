Balijatra to make historic debut in British Parliament

BHUBANESWAR : Balijatra, Odisha’s ancient maritime festival, is set to make a historic debut at the British Parliament in November this year. For the first time, the centuries-old celebration will be organised by the Odisha Society of United Kingdom at the House of Lords on November 14, with a dynamic two-day programme bringing together international leaders, scholars and cultural influencers under the banner of ‘Ancient Maritime Glory to Sustainable Futures.”

The Bali Jatra UK-2025 festivities will continue on November 15 with an international trade fair and cultural gala in Croydon. The community-centric event will bring alive the vibrant spirit of Balijatra, showcasing Odia culture, art, music and traditions, the organisers said.

“This landmark event in the British Parliament will ensure Odisha’s maritime legacy and cultural pride take their place on the world stage,” said OSUK CIC organising secretary Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak. The Society has collaborated with Xpertnest, led by British-Odia entrepreneur and philanthropist Arun Kar for the initiative.

OSUK organising committee spokesperson Sweta Mohanty said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken many times about India’s historic maritime bonds. By launching Bali Jatra UK 2025 in London, we hope to create not just a celebration, but a vital forum for dialogue on ancient trade, civilisational heritage and their relevance in contemporary times.”

Partha Sarathi Panda, another organising secretary, said the invitation for the event spans Indian and British parliamentarians, UK royal family members, policymakers, business leaders and academicians.