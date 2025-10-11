Cuttack violence: Police warns of strictest action against spreading rumours in city

CUTTACK: In the wake of the recent violence, the Commissionerate police on Friday conducted a flag march in Dargah Bazaar and Qadam-e-Rasool areas in Cuttack as part of heightened vigilance.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh and Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo also visited the sensitive areas to take stock of police deployment, security arrangements and assess the situation. Speaking to media, the commissioner warned stringent action against those who post objectionable contents on any social media platform.

“The situation is normal in Cuttack. Arrangements were made for the prayers of a community and I reviewed the arrangements. There are some people who are circulating fake information on social media. We will continue our crackdown against the false information,” said Singh.

“It will not be tolerated if people, after posting objectionable content on social media, say that they have forgotten. Those who disturb peace and harmony will be identified and punished as per the law,” he added.

Singh said that while two persons have been arrested on charges of posting objectionable contents on social media platforms, over 300 offensive posts have been deleted from different social media accounts. “Police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure. I urge the residents of Cuttack to enjoy the festivities. Any deliberate attempt to mislead the public or destabilise law and order will be met with uncompromising action, including registering cases under relevant laws, up to and including sedition,” he added.