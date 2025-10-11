Disease prevention must amid growing in-travel medical care: Dr Senthilnathan

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy director general (public health and international health) Dr S Senthilnathan emphasised the growing importance of in-travel medical care in the backdrop of increasing domestic and international mobility.

Speaking at the national conclave on Travel Health Clinics (THCs) at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Friday, he said the feasibility of providing timely healthcare support during travel and capacity building in travel medicine, vaccination and infectious disease prevention are necessary, especially with rising incidents of medical emergencies reported during long-distance journeys.

“Even in the absence of doctors on-board, trained and well-equipped paramedical staff can effectively handle basic health issues, provide first-aid and stabilise patients until they reach a medical facility,” Dr Senthilnathan said. He pointed out that the integration of travel health services into the national health framework could significantly enhance public confidence and preparedness.

AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas stressed the need to set up THCs across the country through coordinated inter-ministerial collaboration.