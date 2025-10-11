India Post helps Odisha increase its international exports

BHUBANESWAR: Even as exports to the US witnessed a decline following recent tariff hikes, exporters from Odisha are finding new markets in Europe, Australia and the Middle East through India Post’s expanding Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) network.
Exports to countries like the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Spain Greece, New Zealand, Belgium, Canada, Mexico, Nepal and several Arabian nations have recorded significant growth this fiscal year, with 51 exporters from the state registered for global trade facilitation.
Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) Nirmaljit Singh said that advanced postal technology is transforming India Post into a faster, more reliable and transparent logistics network. “Beyond traditional services, we are now focusing on citizen-centric postal and financial services with the help of technology to strengthen financial inclusion, digital empowerment and last-mile connectivity,” he added.
The DNK has become a vital initiative for local artisans, MSMEs and small producers to send consignments abroad. So far, 35 DNKs have been opened and 904 consignments have been booked to at least 18 foreign destinations from Odisha.
Singh said several initiatives are underway to boost the parcel business, including the booking and delivery of Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma (PMV) toolkits. Collaborations with agencies like Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India and Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India are expanding logistics support for pickup, booking and doorstep delivery of parcels, he said.
As part of its citizen services, 472 Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres have been set up. While 8.12 lakh Aadhaar transactions were completed in the last fiscal, 2.76 lakh transactions have been recorded by the end of September this year. Special Aadhaar camps are being organised at educational institutions with the help of gram panchayats, the CPMG informed.
Besides, 20 post office Passport Seva Kendras are operating across the state, one in each Lok Sabha constituency, except Bhubaneswar, enabling citizens to access passport services locally. “We are also carrying out physical verification of beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme. Of 11,422 applicants, 8,879 have already verified so far, generating Rs 2.66 crore of revenue,” he added.
Odisha postal circle has 8,912 post offices, comprising 35 head post offices, 1,150 sub-post offices and 7,692 branch post offices. Each branch post office is equipped with Android mobile devices to extend services digitally. In a major upgrade, one branch post office at Ratnagiri under the Kendrapara postal division has been approved for upgradation into a sub-post office. On an average, the Odisha Postal Circle handles four lakh unregistered or ordinary mail items daily.