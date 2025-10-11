India Post helps Odisha increase its international exports

BHUBANESWAR: Even as exports to the US witnessed a decline following recent tariff hikes, exporters from Odisha are finding new markets in Europe, Australia and the Middle East through India Post’s expanding Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) network.

Exports to countries like the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Spain Greece, New Zealand, Belgium, Canada, Mexico, Nepal and several Arabian nations have recorded significant growth this fiscal year, with 51 exporters from the state registered for global trade facilitation.

Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) Nirmaljit Singh said that advanced postal technology is transforming India Post into a faster, more reliable and transparent logistics network. “Beyond traditional services, we are now focusing on citizen-centric postal and financial services with the help of technology to strengthen financial inclusion, digital empowerment and last-mile connectivity,” he added.

The DNK has become a vital initiative for local artisans, MSMEs and small producers to send consignments abroad. So far, 35 DNKs have been opened and 904 consignments have been booked to at least 18 foreign destinations from Odisha.

Singh said several initiatives are underway to boost the parcel business, including the booking and delivery of Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma (PMV) toolkits. Collaborations with agencies like Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India and Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India are expanding logistics support for pickup, booking and doorstep delivery of parcels, he said.