No restriction on use of upper ground for Balijatra: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Balijatra festival, the Orissa High Court has clarified that it has imposed no restriction on the use of the upper ground (Killa Maidan) for organising the historic fair.

A division bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, while disposing of a motion on Thursday, stated the court has not put any fetters on the district administration regarding the use of upper Balijatra ground.

“Hence, in our considered view, no permission is required from this court for the district administration to use some part of the upper Balijatra ground for organising the historic Balijatra. Motion seeking permission thus stands disposed of,” the court said.

The clarification came in response to a compliance affidavit filed by Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde in response to the court’s earlier order to explore feasibility of shifting all stalls to the lower ground to decongest the Ring Road, a major concern expressed by the Advocates’ Committee.

The committee had raised alarm over safety hazards due to heavy pedestrian traffic between the two grounds, which they argued created the risk of accidents and hampered emergency vehicle movement to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

In the affidavit, Shinde, stated, “This year, the government had approved the Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project near the embankment of the lower Balijatra ground. Accordingly, all stalls were initially planned within the lower Baliyatra ground, covering an area of 60 acres... and the upper Balijatra ground was designated for parking purposes.”

However, objections were later raised by stakeholders including political parties, citizens, social and and business associations, who cited the heritage and cultural significance of the upper ground in Balijatra’s history. With the court’s clarification, the path is now clear for the district administration to proceed with arrangements across both grounds for Balijatra, which is set to begin on November 5.