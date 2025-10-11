Odisha, Chhattisgarh police hold meeting to bolster border security

NUAPADA: Ahead of the by-election to Nuapada Assembly segment scheduled for November 11, an interstate coordination meeting was held between senior police officials of Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh on Friday to strengthen security and ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

The meeting was held under the direction of the additional director general (ADG) of police, law and order on Friday.

Key issues discussed at the meeting included strengthening of border security and sealing through interstate check posts. Joint Left Wing Extremism (LWE) operations in border areas, coordinated action against cross-border antisocial elements, wanted criminals and history-sheeters as well as curbing illegal liquor and drug smuggling were also discussed.

The officials emphasised the need for seamless coordination and communication between the two states at all operational levels from the SP to SDPO and IIC to maintain law and order during the election period. The meeting concluded with both sides assuring to maintain peace and ensuring free and fair elections.

The meeting was attended by IG, Raipur range Amresh Mishra, Mahasamund SP Ashutosh Singh and Gariabandh SP Nikhil Rakhecha from Chhattisgarh. From Odisha, DIG, south western range, Koraput Kanwar Vishal Singh and Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh participated in the deliberations.

Meanwhile, vehicle checking at all entry points has been intensified across Nuapada district.