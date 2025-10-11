Police detain two jawans in connection with BJP leader Pitabasa Panda's murder

BERHAMPUR: In dark over the motive behind the sensational murder of BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabasa Panda, police have reportedly stumbled upon some vital clues about the two killers.

Sources said two cops are among the persons detained by police. While one is a jawan in the CISF, the other is from the 8th Battalion of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP). They are being interrogated in an undisclosed location.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the CCTV footage has helped identify some individuals who were present on the spot where the murder took place. They are being questioned.

During the investigation, police have identified some vehicles as suspicious. Two expensive cars have been detained and police are investigating if those were used in the crime.

Besides, some youths of Digapahandi and Hinjili are being interrogated. “We have questioned over 50 people in connection with the murder. Five to six suspects are being interrogated,” he said.