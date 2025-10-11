Police detain two jawans in connection with BJP leader Pitabasa Panda's murder

BERHAMPUR: In dark over the motive behind the sensational murder of BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabasa Panda, police have reportedly stumbled upon some vital clues about the two killers.
Sources said two cops are among the persons detained by police. While one is a jawan in the CISF, the other is from the 8th Battalion of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP). They are being interrogated in an undisclosed location.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the CCTV footage has helped identify some individuals who were present on the spot where the murder took place. They are being questioned.
During the investigation, police have identified some vehicles as suspicious. Two expensive cars have been detained and police are investigating if those were used in the crime.
Besides, some youths of Digapahandi and Hinjili are being interrogated. “We have questioned over 50 people in connection with the murder. Five to six suspects are being interrogated,” he said.
Vivek said Pitabasa had gone to a hotel near new bus stand to get food on October 6 night. He was returning home from the hotel when two bike-borne miscreants in helmets, believed to be supari killers, shot him from a close range. It is believed that a country-made gun was used in the crime. The assailants are believed to have reached near Pitabasa’s residence at Brahma Nagar from Aska Road First Gate, and fled through the same route after committing the crime.
The SP further said police have recovered Pitabasa’s call details record and gathered the details of people who talked to him on the fateful day. “Probe is underway from various angles and we are hopeful of solving the murder case soon. No more information can be divulged now as it will disrupt the investigation,” he added.
Police said more than 100 hours of footage from 60 CCTV cameras in the city starting from the Fast Gate to Bada Bazar police station, Biju Patnaik park, Pitabasa’s chamber, Gate Bazar and Lochapada road have been scanned. The CCTV footage has provided valuable clues about Pitabasa’s movements on the day of the incident.