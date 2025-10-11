Rising blood disorder cases are a challenge for healthcare providers in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Amid the rising burden of blood disorders like anaemia, thalassemia, sickle cell disease, hemophilia and blood cancers, apart from a host of infectious, lifestyle and chronic diseases, healthcare providers are facing a huge challenge to strengthen diagnostic capabilities and expand access to advanced therapies, opined experts at an event here on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons on the eve of 15th annual meet of Odisha Hematology (ODHECON-2025), organising chairperson and former head of clinical haematology at SCB MCH and secretary of Indian College of Haematology Prof RK Jena said hematology is the fastest developing discipline in the whole of medical science, where diagnosis and treatment modalities are changing with lightning speed.

Prof Jena said the state government has undertaken several initiatives in the field of haematology over the years. It is a model state in the country for services provided to patients, most of which are completely free to all patients including those from other states. The state has made blood supply free for thalassemia, sickle cell disease and hemophilia along with free provisioning of lifesaving medicines and blood factors for patients, he said.

Organising secretary of ODHECON and consultant of haematology and hemato-oncology at Apollo Hospitals Dr Pritish Chandra Patra said, “It is not possible to be a pan-expert in all cancer patients. These diseases are best managed by qualified haematologists which is a standard practice across the globe at present.” Guest of honour Dr Irfan Ansari also spoke.

More than 300 doctors from eastern India and more than 35 national and international faculty are expected to attend the two-day annual meet commencing on Saturday.