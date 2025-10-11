RPF jawan takes Rs 15K bribe from rag picker, arrested

ROURKELA: CBI sleuths on Friday arrested a jawan of Railway Protection Force for allegedly taking Rs 15,000 bribe from a woman who used to eke out a living by picking rags and metal scraps.

The accused RPF jawan, Md Israr, was reportedly caught red-handed while taking the bribe near Bisra square here at around 9.30 am. Israr was posted at the RPF’s Bondamunda post in Rourkela. The complainant was operating in and around the Bondamunda railway colony of the South Eastern Railway (SER).

Sources said the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 per month from the woman to allow her to pick rags and metal scraps in the area. Finding no other option, the complaint approached the CBI officials.

The arrested RPF jawan was taken to the CBI’s Rourkela unit office at Sector 4. He would be later taken to Bhubaneswar for production in the CBI court.

Incidentally, this is the third CBI trap case in about six months involving employees of the Indian Railways network. On August 21, chief commercial clerk Rajiv Nandan of the parcel booking office at Rourkela railway station was arrested for taking Rs 7,200 bribe from a person to facilitate transportation of a generator set.

On May 8, the CBI had arrested a head constable of the RPF Shambhu Singh for taking Rs 10,000 bribe from a person to allow him to run an eatery and barber shop on the railway land at Barsuan. Singh was posted at Bimlagarh in Sundargarh district under the Bondamunda station jurisdiction of RPF.