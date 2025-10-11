Setback for BJD as former minister's son Jay Dholakia joins BJP ahead of Nuapada bypoll

BHUBANESWAR: In a major setback to the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Jay Dholakia—son of sitting MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia, whose untimely death necessitated the Nuapada by-election—joined the BJP on Saturday at the party’s state headquarters. He was welcomed by top leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP state president Manmohan Samal.

Jay's induction ahead of the November 11 by-election to the Nuapada Assembly constituency has strengthened speculation about his likely nomination as the BJP candidate. Welcoming him into the party, the Chief Minister said, “Jay Babu will fulfill the unfinished work of his father, who had many dreams for Nuapada but could not realize them due to restrictions and interference from extra-constitutional authorities during his tenure in the BJD government.”

Majhi also expressed gratitude to former Kalahandi MP and ex-BJP state president Basanta Panda for supporting the decision to induct Jay.

Speculation about Jay's political shift began when he and his mother invited the Chief Minister to attend Rajendra Dholakia’s memorial function on September 21 in Nuapada. Majhi surprised the opposition, particularly the BJD, by not only attending the event but also visiting the Dholakia residence to offer condolences.