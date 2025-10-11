Sundargarh to be developed as an aspirational agriculture district over six years

ROURKELA: Sundargarh is among the four districts of Odisha which will be developed as aspirational agriculture districts over a period of six years under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the PMDDKY and Mission for Atmanirbharta in Pulses from Delhi on Saturday following which the key agriculture scheme will be implemented in Sundargarh.

On July 16, the union cabinet approved development of 100 aspirational agriculture districts of India including four from Odisha - Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Nuapada.

Through an office memorandum on October 3, the department of Personnel & Training appointed central nodal officers (CNOs) for reviewing and monitoring implementation of the scheme in the 100 selected districts. Accordingly, joint secretary of the Agriculture department Purna Chandra Kishan was appointed as the CNO for Sundargarh.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) LB Mallick said inclusion of Sundargarh as an aspirational agriculture district under the PMDDKY is a welcome development. It would significantly boost agriculture and allied sectors in Sundargarh.