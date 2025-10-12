50-year-old Odisha man held for axing wife to death

BARIPADA: Thakurmunda police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of killing his wife with an axe over a family dispute.

Police said the accused, Subudhi Dehuri of Asankud village, murdered his wife Ruti (43) on Friday evening.

IIC of Thakurmunda police station Sabitri Dalei said Subudhi returned home from the market in an inebriated condition and got into a quarrel with his wife over a family dispute. The fight turned ugly when the accused, in a fit of rage, brought out an axe and attacked Ruti. The woman suffered fatal head injury and died on the spot.

After committing the crime, Subudhi left the house in the night and hid inside the nearby jungle. When the couple’s son reached home at around 9 pm, he found his mother lying dead in a pool of blood. He also found the blood-stained axe lying nearby. Subsequently, he filed an FIR in Thakurmunda police station.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a murder case. On Saturday morning, the accused was nabbed from the forest. The weapon of offence was seized and further investigation is underway, said the IIC.