Another inmate attempts to end life in crisis-hit Rourkela correctional home

ROURKELA: A 17-year-old inmate reportedly tried to end his life at the Place of Safety (PoS) on the campus of Rourkela special jail on Saturday morning.

This is the second such incident at the correctional home under the Women and Child Development (WCD) department within four months.

Sources said the inmate, a resident of Balangir, was lodged in the PoS pending trial in a POCSO case. On Friday night, five senior inmates reportedly assaulted him. The next morning, he consumed phenyl kept in the toilet out of frustration and fear.

District child protection officer (DCPO) of Sundargarh Sribanta Jena said after being harassed by senior inmates, the victim consumed black phenyl. He is recuperating at the Rourkela Government Hospital and his condition is stable.

A team comprising members of the child welfare committee and Juvenile Justice Board, besides an officer of the district child protection unit, has carried out an inquiry. The team will submit its report soon, he said.

The inquiry team talked to the victim and visited the PoS. It directed the correctional home authorities to keep juvenile inmates separately from those above 18 years.