Another inmate attempts to end life in crisis-hit Rourkela correctional home

ROURKELA: A 17-year-old inmate reportedly tried to end his life at the Place of Safety (PoS) on the campus of Rourkela special jail on Saturday morning.
This is the second such incident at the correctional home under the Women and Child Development (WCD) department within four months.
Sources said the inmate, a resident of Balangir, was lodged in the PoS pending trial in a POCSO case. On Friday night, five senior inmates reportedly assaulted him. The next morning, he consumed phenyl kept in the toilet out of frustration and fear.
District child protection officer (DCPO) of Sundargarh Sribanta Jena said after being harassed by senior inmates, the victim consumed black phenyl. He is recuperating at the Rourkela Government Hospital and his condition is stable.
A team comprising members of the child welfare committee and Juvenile Justice Board, besides an officer of the district child protection unit, has carried out an inquiry. The team will submit its report soon, he said.
The inquiry team talked to the victim and visited the PoS. It directed the correctional home authorities to keep juvenile inmates separately from those above 18 years.
Earlier on June 25, an inmate convicted of murder had attempted suicide in a similar manner in the PoS. Following the incident, the correctional home descended into chaos with the inmates resorting to hunger strike and violent protest on June 26. Subsequently, the then contractual superintendent of the PoS Umesh Sabat was terminated on charges of violating guidelines. Ever since, the correctional home is running with a counsellor as the in-charge superintendent.
Sources said without a full-time superintendent, the only PoS in Odisha is facing myriads of administrative issues and continues to witness unrest at frequent intervals. Notably, at least 12 inmates escaped from the correctional home on three occasions between 2020 and 2024.
Set up under the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act by the WCD department, the PoS houses under-trial and convicted inmates aged between 16 and 21 years from across Odisha.
The security is looked after by a few home guards while 16 contractual staff are engaged to manage the correctional home. With four dormitories for over 100 inmates, the PoS remains overcrowded due to space constraint. While there is no playground, the inmates often complain of poor food quality and sanitation issues.
The DCPO said the post of superintendent would be filled up soon. He acknowledged the problems prevailing in the PoS and said efforts are underway to address the issues.