Bargarh police busts illegal trade of psychotropic substances, six arrested

BARGARH: Paikmal police in Bargarh district busted an inter-district drug trafficking racket and arrested six persons involved in the illegal trade of psychotropic substances on Friday night. A large consignment of Pentazocine Lactate injections along with multiple vehicles and mobile phones used in the operation, was also seized from them.

Police said following a tip-off, a special team conducted a coordinated raid, leading to the arrest of the accused and recovery of 2,598 vials of Pentazocine Lactate injection, a controlled substance under the NDPS Act. Police also seized a car, two two-wheelers and six mobile phones from the accused’s possession.

The accused are Umesh Sahu (28), Madan Bariha (35), Sananda Seth (27), Hussen Khan (47), Saroj Sahu (29), and Harekrushna Banchhor (35), all from Paikmal area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that several of the accused have past criminal records. Notably, Umesh was found involved in six cases including robbery and arms possession. Similarly, Sananda has a prior case under the Odisha Excise Act, while Harekrushna has been previously booked under both the NDPS Act and the SC & ST (PoA) Act in two cases.

Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said, “Investigation is underway to trace the wider supply chain, potential interstate connections, and the source of procurement of the controlled drugs. The operation marks a significant achievement in our ongoing drive against narcotic networks. Efforts are underway to identify and dismantle the entire chain involved in the illicit trade.”