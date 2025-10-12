Eight-foot crocodile captured from Kendrapara village

KENDRAPARA: Forest personnel on Saturday captured an eight-foot-long saltwater crocodile which had strayed into a pond in Duttapur village under Mahakalapada forest range within Bhitarkanika National Park here.

In the morning, some villagers spotted the female crocodile in the pond and informed the local forest officials. A team of five forest personnel rushed to Duttapur village and netted the reptile in a gruelling operation which lasted four hours.

Range officer of Mahakalapada Santanu Kumar Dalei said the crocodile is suspected to have crossed the river bank and entered the pond during high tide. “We rescued the crocodile and kept it in the forest office before transporting it. The reptile was first taken for a round of medical tests. Later, it was released in the nearby Patasala river within the park.”

Dalei further informed that the crocodile did not attack any human. It was also not injured while being captured. “Crocodiles often enter village ponds from the nearby rivers. The Forest department has built many barricades in rivers and ponds around Bhitarkanika to prevent crocodiles from attacking anyone. We have also advised villagers to remain careful and avoid entering the water beyond the barricaded areas,” he added.

On July 26, forest personnel captured a crocodile that had strayed into a pond in Endalapur village. Similarly, on June 17, a crocodile was rescued from a pond in Dangamal village.