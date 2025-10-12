Ekalabya Puraskar for budding badminton star Swetaparna Panda

BHUBANESWAR: State’s rising star in badminton Swetaparna Panda, will receive the prestigious 33rd Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2025.

The decision was taken by the Ekalabya Puraskar committee, which comprises distinguished jury members from various sectors, during a meeting held on Saturday. Panda will be awarded a cash prize of `7 lakh, along with a trophy at the Ekalabya Puraskar award ceremony to be held at a later date.

In addition, weightlifter Pritismita Bhoi and tennis player Aahaan will be honoured with citations for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages. Each of the citation winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, along with citations at the award ceremony.

Ekalabya Puraskar, instituted by IMPaCT, in the year 1993 and managed by IMFA is recognised as the most prestigious sports award of Odisha, drawing parallels with many national awards. The award is given every year to young sportspersons of the state in recognition of their outstanding performance in the preceding two years.

Chairperson of Ekalabya Puraskar Committee and trustee of IMPaCT Baijayant Panda said, “IMPaCT has been in continuous pursuit to recognise and inspire excellence in sports, besides contributing to the general welfare of the society at large. Ekalabya Puraskar is instituted to encourage young sportspersons of the state to perform at the national and international arenas.”