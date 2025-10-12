Monsoon overstay in Odisha to be followed by cold days

BHUBANESWAR : Monsoon stayed longer than usual in Odisha this year as the back-to-back weather systems over Bay of Bengal in the last four months triggered vigorous rainfall activity even beyond September.

While around 12 to 14 low pressure areas form on an average, this year saw formation of 16 weather systems, triggering widespread rains over the state. More so, even the monsoon’s withdrawal witnessed a delay due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which caused excessive rainfall in the beginning of October.

The system intensified into a deep depression and triggered extremely heavy rains over parts of the state. On October 2, M Rampur in Kalahandi district received the highest 350 mm rains, followed by R Udayagiri 290 mm, and Gumma in Gajapati and Junagarh 210 mm each.

Due to the widespread rains under the influence of the system, the state received 91.1 mm showers between October 1 and 9 against its normal of 48.1 mm during the period. The met office said 18 districts received large excess rainfall (+60 per cent and more) and 10 recorded excess rains. Only two districts - Deogarh and Ganjam received normal rainfall in the last nine days.

“Usually, the state witnesses widespread rains during the monsoon season under the influence of the low pressure areas. Many of these weather systems bring in significant amount of rainfall over the state,” said director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), Sarat Sahu.