Newborn stolen from MCH rescued, woman detained

BARIPADA: Baripada Town police on Saturday rescued a two-day-old baby boy who was reportedly stolen from the Mother and Child ward of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH).

Police also detained a woman, Parbati Hembram of Baisinga area, on charges of stealing the baby. The newborn has been admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for observation.

Police said Parbati confessed to stealing the baby of Fulamani Soren (20) of Ranibhol village, stating that she was driven by distress as her husband was unhappy with her for being childless.

According to sources, Fulamani delivered the baby inside an ambulance on Friday while she was en route to PRM MCH. Subsequently, both the mother and the baby were admitted to the hospital. Doctors examined them and advised that the baby be vaccinated on Saturday.

In the meantime, Parbati befriended Fulamani and reportedly lied to her about delivering a stillborn baby recently. At around 6 am, Fulamani’s husband Dhanay Hansdah (28) went out to buy food. Parbati offered to hold the baby, saying she would take him for vaccination at 10.30 am. Unaware of her intentions, Fulamani handed over the newborn to the accused near the ward’s verandah.