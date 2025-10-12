Newborn stolen from MCH rescued, woman detained

BARIPADA: Baripada Town police on Saturday rescued a two-day-old baby boy who was reportedly stolen from the Mother and Child ward of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH).
Police also detained a woman, Parbati Hembram of Baisinga area, on charges of stealing the baby. The newborn has been admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for observation.
Police said Parbati confessed to stealing the baby of Fulamani Soren (20) of Ranibhol village, stating that she was driven by distress as her husband was unhappy with her for being childless.
According to sources, Fulamani delivered the baby inside an ambulance on Friday while she was en route to PRM MCH. Subsequently, both the mother and the baby were admitted to the hospital. Doctors examined them and advised that the baby be vaccinated on Saturday.
In the meantime, Parbati befriended Fulamani and reportedly lied to her about delivering a stillborn baby recently. At around 6 am, Fulamani’s husband Dhanay Hansdah (28) went out to buy food. Parbati offered to hold the baby, saying she would take him for vaccination at 10.30 am. Unaware of her intentions, Fulamani handed over the newborn to the accused near the ward’s verandah.
However, when Dhanay returned and enquired about the baby, the couple found both Parbati and the newborn missing. After an unsuccessful search, they lodged a complaint with Baripada Town police. Based on the FIR, police examined the CCTV footage and with the help of hospital staff, identified Parbati. Acting on leads, a team apprehended her from her residence and rescued the baby.
Baripada Town IIC KK Rout said the rescued baby is in good health. The accused woman is being questioned and an investigation is underway.
Police said a few weeks ago, Parbati had visited the hospital with a cloth tied around her stomach to appear pregnant. However, when doctors advised her to undergo an ultrasound test, she refused and fled. It is suspected that she was planning to steal a baby from the hospital for some time.