One killed, 15 injured as bus hit a tree in Kandhamal district

BERHAMPUR: A person was killed and 15 others suffered injuries after a Cuttack-bound OSRTC bus hit a roadside tree near Khajuripada in Kandhamal district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Soumya Das of Kanhaiapal in Dhenkanal district. Das was the conductor of the ill-fated bus.

Sources said the bus left Lanjigarh to Cuttack on Friday night. On way, the bus driver lost control and rammed the vehicle into a roadside tree near Khajuripada. At least 15 passengers and the bus conductor sustained injuries in the mishap.

On being informed, Khajuripada police reached the spot for investigation. All the injured persons were rushed to the local hospital. However, doctors declared Das brought dead.

Arrangements were made for the passengers to proceed to their respective destinations. The bus driver is being questioned and further investigation is underway, said police.