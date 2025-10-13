52-year-old man trampled to death by tusker in Hindol

DHENKANAL: A 52-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild tusker in Hindol forest range here on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Narottam Behera of Balimi village. Forest officials said early in the morning, Behera had gone to answer nature’s call near the village pond. On his way back, he came face-to-face with a tusker which attacked him. The man was killed on the spot.

Subsequently, villagers found him and alerted the forest officials. A team of forest staff rushed to the village and sent the deceased’s body to the local hospital for postmortem.

Later in the day, irate villagers of Balimi blocked the Hindol-Gudiakateni road for two hours demanding solar fencing, early warning system and adequate compensation for the deceased’s family. The blockade was lifted after forest officials assured the agitators to provide immediate compensation to the bereaved family. Besides, the officials also assured the locals to chase a herd of four tuskers, which is roaming near Balimi village, away from the area.

A forest official said, “We have been warning the villagers not to venture into forests in the morning and evening hours as elephants are moving in the area. However, the villagers are not paying heed to the repeated warnings, resulting in such mishaps.” Police said an unnatural death case has been registered in connection with the incident.