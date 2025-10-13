BJP leader Pitabasa's murder: Odisha cops detain, grill corporator

BERHAMPUR: In search for leads in the high-profile murder of BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabasa Panda, Berhampur police reportedly picked up a prominent corporator of the city for questioning on Saturday night.

Sources said a special police team comprising senior officers is interrogating the detained corporator at an undisclosed location. Earlier, police had detained seven persons including two jawans - one in the CISF and the other from 8th Battalion of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) - in connection with the crime. While four were released after questioning, the two jawans and another person are still being quizzed.

Besides, some notorious criminals of Digapahandi, Hinjili, Patapur, Polasara and Kabisuryanagar have been picked up for interrogation in the case. So far, police have already questioned more than 60 people including some businessmen and political leaders. While the motive behind crime is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Pitabasa’s murder might be linked to a disputed land deal worth nearly Rs 12 crore in which he was entangled. Some prominent businessmen and politicians of the city were also involved in the dispute.