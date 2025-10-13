BJP leaders slam WB govt, seek justice for rape victim

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: BJP leaders from Odisha, including Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, expressed outrage over the alleged gangrape of an Odia medical student in Durgapur and urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure a fair probe into the incident.

Pradhan termed the incident “despicable and painful” and urged Banerjee to ensure strict punishment to the culprits. In a post on X, Pradhan said, “Have learnt that the survivor is receiving medical care. Pray for her earliest recovery. Such shameful incidents and crimes against women have no place in society.” He called upon Banerjee to to ensure a fair probe, swift action and “strictest punishment to the perpetrators of this horrific crime”.

Former Union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, whose constituency the victim belongs to, launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government stating the neighbouring state has become increasingly unsafe for people and turned into a paradise for anti-socials and terrorist activities. “Terror-related activities continue there with government patronage. How many more innocent students like this medical student will have to suffer?” he said, in response to Mamata’s remarks that girls should not leave their college premises at night.