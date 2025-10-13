CHSE adds seven new trades to vocational courses

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the rapidly-evolving employment trends in the market, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has introduced seven new trades under the vocational curriculum for Plus II students in the state to equip them with skills relevant to the emerging sectors.

These trades comprising solar panel installation technician, media and entertainment roto artist; texturing artist; story board artist; character designing, dress making, drone pilot, computer operator and programming assistant (COPA), smart phone technician-cum-app tester and plumber general have been introduced for the students from this year, CHSE officials said.

CHSE controller of exams (CoE) Prasanta Kumar Parida said the new trades align more closely with current market demands and are expected to help students become more job-ready in these sectors.

Students opting for media and entertainment, roto artist, texturing artist, story board artist and character designing will be able to learn about communication skills, 3D modelling, animation and visual effects, video production, audio-visual effects workflow, colour theory and colour correction, etc.

Similar syllabus has also been prepared for other subjects combining academic knowledge with hands-on skills. Each of these trades will be taught for two years.

Last year, the council had added five new courses - office management, fashion technology, dairying, paramedical and health care, and travel and tourism.

CHSE officials said following introduction of new trades in two years, the total number of trades in vocational higher secondary schools in the state has increased to 47. Previously, the curriculum included tailoring but it was replaced with dress designing.

Currently, around 209 vocational higher secondary schools are functioning in the state in which over 10,000 students have enrolled.