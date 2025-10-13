CM Mohan Charan Majhi praises Arya Samaj’s role in social reforms

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday called upon youth to draw inspiration from social reformer Swami Dayananda Saraswati, who was the founder of Arya Samaj.

Addressing the the Arya Mahasammelan-2025 event here, the chief minister praised Arya Samaj’s unparalleled contribution to India’s awakening in the last 150 years. He described it as a moral, educational and social revolution, beyond just a religious movement.

He said Arya Samaj, founded by Dayanand Saraswati in 1875, emerged like a beacon of light amidst darkness and inequality in colonial India. Swami ji had the courage to challenge blind faith, casteism and social evils, he said.

“Arya Samaj, led by him, sparked a new awakening through education, women’s empowerment and vedic teachings, promoting progressive values like anti-child marriage and widow remarriage,” Majhi added.

The chief minister said the state government’s focus on women’s empowerment, inclusive growth and grassroots leadership aligns with Dayanand Saraswati’s vision, continuing his legacy of promoting progressive values.

He encouraged youths to awaken their inner strength, believe in themselves and cultivate wisdom, aligning with principles of Dayanand Sarawasti. Speakers at the event included Swami Bratananda Saraswati, Jagdish Prasad Khadanga, and Yogendra Khattar and Virendra Kumar Panda, working president of Utkal Arya Pratinidhi Sabha.