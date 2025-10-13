Controller of Mines inspects Patabeda iron mines in Koira

BHUBANESWAR: Controller of Mines, East Zone under Indian Bureau of Mines, Pukhraj Nenival recently inspected the Patabeda iron mines of MGM Minerals Ltd in Koira tehsil of Sundargarh district.

Nenival was accompanied by assistant controller of Mines, Bhubaneswar region, Rohita Sethi. The two officers inspected the mines under Mineral Conservation and Development Rules (MCDR) and went through various practices of the mines regarding production, exploration, environment protection, mineral conservation and corporate social responsibility (CSR). They evaluated the CSR work done by MGM so far in the periphery villages of the mining lease.

On the occasion, Nenival inaugurated a computer centre at the Govt UG High School in Mandajoda village and distributed study materials among the students under the CSR initiative of MGM Minerals. He also handed over the residential buildings to the beneficiaries at Patabeda village under the housing and rural development (CSR initiatives) of MGM Minerals.

This apart, Nenival also unveiled the Mini Science Centre at government UG High School, Sarashposh in Koira block of Sundargarh district via virtual mode and planted mango saplings at Patabeda village in presence of Sethi and other MGM officials.

The officials praised MGM Minerals’ initiatives taken for sustainable mining, and urged the officials to continue the same in future. MGM Minerals GM (mines) Himanshu Shekhar Pattanayak, DGM (mines) Chaturbhuja Sahoo, senior manager (geology) Manas Kumar Patra and Odisha Head, TEIPL (MDO) YR Obaleish were present.