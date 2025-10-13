Farmer hacked to death in Chikiti village

BERHAMPUR: A 59-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Nuapada village under Chikiti block of Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Narayana Pradhan, a farmer of Nuapada. The gruesome murder came to light after Pradhan’s body with multiple cut injuries and severed left palm was found floating in Bahuda river near the village.

Sources said in the wee hours, Narayana left home for his vegetable farm on the banks of Bahuda river on the village outskirts. He was supposed to return home within an hour. However, when he did not turn up till 10 am, his family members launched a search suspecting foul play.

In the meantime, some villagers who had gone to the river to take bath spotted the farmer’s body floating in the water and raised an alarm. On being informed, K Nuagaon police along with the local fire services personnel reached the scene. The body was retrieved and sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for autopsy.