Jay’s name sent to BJP CEC for Nuapada bypoll stamp

BHUBANESWAR: After outmanoeuvreing the BJD by inducting its prospective candidate for Nuapada by-election Jay Dholakia into BJP, the core committee of the saffron party held a meeting on Sunday to formalise his candidature.

The meeting chaired by state president Manmohan Samal in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and national general secretary in charge of Odisha Sunil Bansal is believed to have endorsed three names including Jay Dholakia as the probable candidates for the bypoll, scheduled for November 11.

“The core committee meeting is a mere formality simply because Jay has been drafted into the party to be its nominee for the bypoll with prior approval of the central leadership. However, as per the party norms, three names will be sent to the parliamentary board, the highest decision making authority, to pick one,” a leader said.

Former BJP president Basanta Panda, who is a member of the core committee, told mediapersons that the committee discussed strategy for the Nuapada bypoll and senior leaders were assigned specific tasks to secure a win for the party candidate. “The meeting also discussed about potential candidates and the parliamentary board of the party will take a call soon, as nomination papers are to be filed on October 13,” he said.