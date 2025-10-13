Missing tailor found dead with throat slit in Bargarh

SAMBALPUR: A missing tailor of Barahaguda village under Attabira police limits in Bargarh district was found dead with his throat slit near a farmland on Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as 55-year-old Mahadev Sahu, a tailor by profession. He reportedly went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Sources said Sahu was last seen at around 12.30 pm on Saturday riding pillion on a motorcycle. He had told his family that he was heading to Sambalpur. When he did not return home by night, his wife alerted her brother in Saranda village, and the family began searching for him.

However, before a missing complaint could be lodged, locals discovered Sahu’s body lying in a pool of blood near a farm, around 15 km from his house. A bag containing the tailor’s stitched clothes was also found near the body.

On being informed, Attabira police along with a scientific team from Sambalpur and sniffer dog unit reached the spot for investigation. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bargarh Padarbinda Tripathy said a murder case has been registered in this connection. Police are verifying the CCTV footage which shows Sahu riding a motorcycle with another person before his death.

He further said Sahu had no known enmity with anyone. It is suspected that the crime may have been committed in a fit of sudden provocation. The deceased’s body was sent to Bargarh district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Efforts are on to ascertain the motive behind the murder and nab the those involved in the crime. Further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.