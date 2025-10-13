Odisha government to pilot agriculture-tech smart farm initiative in four districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to implement the agri-tech smart farm (ATSF) initiative at four strategic locations to transform agricultural ecosystem through advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

As part of the initiative, which is being implemented for the first time, ATSF will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode to demonstrate an economically viable integration of agri-tech innovations with modern farming systems.

Sources said the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department has selected Semiliguda in Koraput, Sukinda in Jajpur, Sakhigopal in Puri and Chakuli in Bargarh for the pilot phase. It will be implemented across a total area of over 600 hectare, with an estimated investment of about Rs 66 crore.

The largest unit will come up over 352.58 hectare (ha) land in Semiliguda at a cost of Rs 12.77 crore, followed by 200 ha in Sukinda at Rs 21 crore, 26.24 ha in Sakhigopal at Rs 10.74 crore and 21.6 ha in Chakuli at Rs 21.29 crore. The model smart farms will be equipped with micro-irrigation systems, IoT sensors, drones, crop cameras and protected cultivation structures such as greenhouses and hydroponics.

The farms will operate under interconnected modules led by tech-driven agricultural production, technology demonstration, post-harvest management and agri-tourism to ensure a holistic and sustainable approach to modern farming.