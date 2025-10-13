Odisha government to pilot agriculture-tech smart farm initiative in four districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to implement the agri-tech smart farm (ATSF) initiative at four strategic locations to transform agricultural ecosystem through advanced technologies and sustainable practices.
As part of the initiative, which is being implemented for the first time, ATSF will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode to demonstrate an economically viable integration of agri-tech innovations with modern farming systems.
Sources said the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department has selected Semiliguda in Koraput, Sukinda in Jajpur, Sakhigopal in Puri and Chakuli in Bargarh for the pilot phase. It will be implemented across a total area of over 600 hectare, with an estimated investment of about Rs 66 crore.
The largest unit will come up over 352.58 hectare (ha) land in Semiliguda at a cost of Rs 12.77 crore, followed by 200 ha in Sukinda at Rs 21 crore, 26.24 ha in Sakhigopal at Rs 10.74 crore and 21.6 ha in Chakuli at Rs 21.29 crore. The model smart farms will be equipped with micro-irrigation systems, IoT sensors, drones, crop cameras and protected cultivation structures such as greenhouses and hydroponics.
The farms will operate under interconnected modules led by tech-driven agricultural production, technology demonstration, post-harvest management and agri-tourism to ensure a holistic and sustainable approach to modern farming.
Officials said the sites have been carefully selected to suit local agro-climatic conditions and promote region-specific crops. Sukinda will focus on plantation crops and floriculture aimed at export markets, while Semiliguda’s tropical savanna climate will support multi-crop smart farming. Similarly, Sakhigopal, known for its horticultural heritage, will promote specialty crops like Kagazi lemon and coconuts and Chakuli will emerge as a model for organic and natural farming practices.
A strong post-harvest component such as integrated processing units, cold chains, pack houses and other modern facilities will also be developed at each ATSF site.
Private partners can opt for organic farming, tulsi, lotus and marigold production units, tech-enabled dairy, sericulture, and prawn culture and they will be allowed to operate service-based business models such as drone spraying, sensor deployment and equipment leasing.
A unique feature of the initiative is the integration of agro-tourism, allowing up to 25 per cent of the land area at the proposed sites to be developed for tourism activities. Each site will have a distinct theme, including ‘religious and cultural exploration’ at Sakhigopal, ‘eco and tribal cultural exploration’ at Semiliguda and ‘agri-eco and cultural heritage exploration’ at Chakuli. The sites will feature cottages, eco-lodges, agri-trails, religious/coir-themed souvenir shops and eateries serving traditional Odia cuisine.
Principal secretary of Agriculture department Arabinda Kumar Padhee said the decision to adopt the model stemmed from the need to accelerate technology integration and bring in expertise in the agri sector.