Restoration of air link to Rourkela unlikely soon

ROURKELA: Restoration of air connectivity to the steel city seems unlikely soon with operation of the only ATR-72 aircraft by Alliance Air coming to a halt and SAIL not going for fresh agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operation and management of its Rourkela airport.

While Rourkela lost air connectivity three months ago with abrupt and arbitrary withdrawal of the services by Alliance Air, the three-year tenure of the MoU between SAIL and AAI is ending this October.

The sudden disruption of flight service has come as a severe blow for the city at a time when a larger plan for upgradation and expansion of the Rourkela airport owned by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL is in the pipeline.

Alliance Air has not cited any specific reason yet and the only flight engineer of the AI Engineering Services Ltd at Rourkela was shifted to Kolkata on October 6 for one year. The airport with active commercial flight still has 10 employees of the AAI.

Alliance Air started operation between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar with a single ATR-72 aircraft in January 2023. Later, the Rourkela-Kolkata route was included under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN). Since then, there has been a consistent demand for full takeover of the Rourkela airport by AAI.