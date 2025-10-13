SCW chief to meet rape victim in Durgapur on October 13

BHUBANESWAR: While the alleged gangrape of an Odia medical student in Durgapur has sparked a massive outrage here, a three-member team led by Odisha State Commission for Women chairperson Sovana Mohanty will visit West Bengal on Monday to meet the victim and press with the West Bengal government to ensure speedy justice to her.

The team will meet the victim undergoing treatment at a hospital in Durgapur. “The objective of our visit is to find out whether appropriate treatment is being provided to the girl. Our efforts will also be to collect all the details of the heinous act from her so that we can ask the authorities there to take appropriate action,” Mohanty told TNIE.

Mohanty said, the team will also examine if the local police have recorded the girl’s statement or not, and what scientific evidence has been collected from the crime scene. “We will meet West Bengal DGP and the State Women Commission’s chairperson and request them to nab all the accused involved in the crime at the earliest . The trial should be conducted in a fast track court to ensure speedy justice for the victim,” she said.

Mohanty will also interact with the girl’s family there. “Earlier in the day, NCW member Archana Majumdar visited Durgapur to investigate the case. She informed that the girl’s condition is stable,” said Mohanty.