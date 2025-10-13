Violence aftermath: Police hold peace meetings in Cuttack for festivals ahead

CUTTACK: With some major festivals like Kali Puja, Kartikeswar Puja and Balijatra lined up over the next one month, the Commissionerate Police on Sunday held peace committee meetings with community heads, local public representatives and people of different communities to ensure a peaceful and violence-free celebration in the city.

The step was taken in the wake of the communal violence during Durga idol immersion in the city on October 3. DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo stated that the meetings were convened at the police station level with an aim to foster communal harmony, reinforce mutual respect and ensure that they are celebrated with a spirit of peace and unity.

Representatives from all major communities, local puja committees, bazaar committees and Masjid committees came together in a show of solidarity. “All present pledged to work hand-in-hand with the police and civil administration to prevent any untoward incidents and celebrate upcoming festivals with dignity, discipline and brotherhood,” he said.

The meetings were held by Purighat police at the Town Hall, Lalbag police at Royal Garden, Mangalabag police on the police station premises, Bidanasi police at Rashmi Mandap, Dargha Bazar police in its conference hall and Cantonment police on the premises of Barabati stadium club house. Similarly, other police stations of Cuttack UPD also held the meetings.

Local corporators, senior citizens, office-bearers of market committees, mohalla committees, sahi committees and puja committees participated in the peace meetings.