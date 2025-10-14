A battle between BJD’s legacy, BJP’s gamble and persistence of Congress

NUAPADA : As the by-election draws closer, the political atmosphere in Nuapada is heating up with parties scrambling to secure their footing in a constituency that has long been a BJD bastion.
With filing of nominations commencing from Monday, the BJP, BJD and Congress are adopting markedly different strategies in what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in western Odisha.
While the BJD is grappling to finalise a candidate after four-time Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay switched sides to the BJP and the saffron party still engaged in deliberations over its choice of nominee, the Congress seems to have gained an edge by fielding seasoned leader Ghasiram Majhi from the Assembly seat.
Political observers said the Congress has fielded Ghasiram, banking on his grassroots connect and credibility among tribal voters. A familiar name in the constituency, Ghasiram will be contesting the polls for the sixth time. Notably, during the 2024 general elections, Ghasiram contested as an Independent after Congress fielded its then state party chief Sarat Pattnayak from Nuapada. To the surprise of many, the tribal leader finished second by securing 50,941 votes, a strong performance that re-established his standing among voters.
On the other hand, the bypoll presents a critical litmus test for the BJD, which has held the Nuapada seat since 2009 - except 2014 - under the leadership of late Rajendra Dholakia. His untimely demise not only created a leadership vacuum but also shook the party’s long-standing stronghold. The situation worsened when his son Jay chose to join the BJP.
Jay’s defection came as a shock to the BJD, which had initially counted on his loyalty to carry forward his father’s legacy. His decision has now forced the regional party to launch a frantic search for a credible candidate capable of defending its bastion.
In a bid to regain control, BJD leaders including Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Debi Prasad Mishra, Snehangini Chhuria, Niranjan Pujari, Debesh Acharya, Adhiraj Panigrahi and Barsha Singh Bariha convened a crucial meeting at a hotel on Monday to shortlist potential candidates and recommend names to party supremo Naveen Patnaik. However, a consensus remains elusive.
Meanwhile, Jay’s entry into the BJP has not been without turbulence. While the saffron party had viewed his induction as a way to tap into the Dholakia family’s goodwill and the lingering sympathy wave, the move has instead triggered resentment among a section of BJP workers, particularly the supporters of senior leader Basanta Panda.
Panda’s son, Abhinandan, who contested from BJP in the 2024 polls and finished third, was seen by many as the natural choice for the by-election. Jay’s sudden entry has therefore unsettled local BJP cadres, who question both his political experience and legitimacy. They argue that Jay’s only credential is being ‘the son of the sitting MLA’.
Compounding the BJP’s challenge is the waning public sympathy for Jay, as many in the constituency view his switch as opportunistic, especially after his father’s long association with the BJD. What was expected to be a symbolic reclamation of legacy has instead turned into a test of credibility for both Jay and his new party.
With the nomination process underway, Nuapada is emerging as the stage for a three-cornered contest marked by shifting loyalties and internal rifts. For the BJD, it’s about defending a long-held legacy; for the BJP, about proving its gamble right; and for the Congress, about turning steady persistence into long-awaited victory.