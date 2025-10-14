A battle between BJD’s legacy, BJP’s gamble and persistence of Congress

NUAPADA : As the by-election draws closer, the political atmosphere in Nuapada is heating up with parties scrambling to secure their footing in a constituency that has long been a BJD bastion.

With filing of nominations commencing from Monday, the BJP, BJD and Congress are adopting markedly different strategies in what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in western Odisha.

While the BJD is grappling to finalise a candidate after four-time Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay switched sides to the BJP and the saffron party still engaged in deliberations over its choice of nominee, the Congress seems to have gained an edge by fielding seasoned leader Ghasiram Majhi from the Assembly seat.

Political observers said the Congress has fielded Ghasiram, banking on his grassroots connect and credibility among tribal voters. A familiar name in the constituency, Ghasiram will be contesting the polls for the sixth time. Notably, during the 2024 general elections, Ghasiram contested as an Independent after Congress fielded its then state party chief Sarat Pattnayak from Nuapada. To the surprise of many, the tribal leader finished second by securing 50,941 votes, a strong performance that re-established his standing among voters.

On the other hand, the bypoll presents a critical litmus test for the BJD, which has held the Nuapada seat since 2009 - except 2014 - under the leadership of late Rajendra Dholakia. His untimely demise not only created a leadership vacuum but also shook the party’s long-standing stronghold. The situation worsened when his son Jay chose to join the BJP.