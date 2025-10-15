11, including 16-year-old, held for poaching bats in Odisha

CUTTACK: Forest officials on Tuesday arrested 11 persons including a minor for their alleged involvement in poaching around 800 bats from Subasi reserve forest in Athagarh division.

Khuntuni forest range officer NM Sahu said all the accused were produced in court while the 16-year-old minor was sent to Juvenile Justice Board. Eight of the arrested persons belong to Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar while the other are residents of Patharabandha Behera Sahi in Saheed Nagar. Another accused Gautam Sabar of Salia Sahi is absconding, he said adding, efforts are on to nab him.

The accused were on Monday carrying the bats in an auto-rickshaw to Bhubaneswar when police intercepted the vehicle and detained them for questioning. The cops seized 796 dead bats and rescued four live ones from two bags. The rescued bats were provided treatment and released in the forest.