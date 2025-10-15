Another man murdered in Bargarh, the second incident in three days

BARGARH: Tension flared up in Jamurda area after a 26-year-old youth was found dead with his throat slit under Panichhatra overbridge within Bargarh Rural police limits on Tuesday morning.

The deceased youth was identified as Bhimsen Biswal, a resident of Tangarpada in Jamurda. Police said Biswal was fatally attacked with a sharp weapon on Monday. His body was later dumped under Panichhatra overbridge near Jamurda in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Sources said some locals first spotted Biswal’s body and raised an alarm. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body for postmortem. However, tension erupted in the area as locals blocked National Highway-53 at around 8.30 am demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the youth’s murder and increased police patrolling to curb criminal activities in the region.

Later in the day, Bargarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PB Tripathy along with a team reached the protest site and held discussion with the agitators. The blockade was lifted at around 2 pm after police assured the irate locals of a thorough investigation into the murder.

Tripathy said the body was handed over to the deceased’s family after postmortem. “A murder case has been registered in this connection. The motive behind the crime is still unclear. Police are looking into all possible angles including previous enmity. Further investigation is underway,” he added.