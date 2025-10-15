Berhampur varsity sees protest over hostel fee

BERHAMPUR: Students of Berhampur University on Tuesday staged dharna on the campus to protest a hike in the hostel fees.

The agitating students alleged that compared to other universities in the state, Berhampur University charges higher hostel fees of over `10,000 per year without providing adequate facilities. Many hostels have cracked walls, with pieces of cement falling off from the ceilings, they claimed.

Besides, several students are forced to share a single room. An electricity charge of `200 per person per month is levied for a fan and light in each room, they alleged.

The protest was called off after vice-chancellor of the university Gitanjali Dash held discussion with the students and assured that their demands would be considered at the upcoming syndicate meeting, scheduled to be held within a fortnight.

The students warned to intensify their protest if the university authorities fail to address their demands.