Japan’s Tottori Prefecture team visits Odisha, pitches pact on climate, skill development

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation from Japan’s Tottori Prefecture visited Odisha on Monday and held discussions with senior officials about the prospective collaboration in climate resilience, sanitation, waste management, skill development and smart agriculture.

The eight-member team, led by director of the Commerce and Logistics department Akifumi Shimizu, met development commissioner Anu Garg and emphasised expanding cooperation in various sectors. During the discussions, Garg reiterated Odisha’s interest in Tottori’s experience in climate-resilient infrastructure, industrialisation, human resources development and coastal management. She underlined the scope for joint projects blending Japan’s technological strengths with the state’s developmental needs.

Both sides explored opportunities for industrial collaboration, technology transfer and exchange of skilled manpower across sectors. The Japanese delegation showcased Tottori’s sustainable development initiatives and advanced applications in water and environmental technologies.

Highlighting the role of Indian youth in Japan’s workforce, the delegation noted that several trainees from different states, including Odisha are contributing to agriculture, manufacturing and healthcare sectors under Japan’s Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) and the Specific Skilled Worker (SSW) scheme.

The visiting team also toured the World Skill Center in Bhubaneswar and expressed keen interest in building partnerships to harness Odisha’s skilled talent base and enhance bilateral cooperation in vocational and technical training.

Additional chief secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma, principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development Usha Padhee and senior officials were present.