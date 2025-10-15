Jay Dholakia to file nomination from BJP on Oct.16: Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar

BHUBANESWAR: Even before the official announcement of BJP on its candidate for Nuapada by-election, Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar on Tuesday said that the party has finalised the name of Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD leader and sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia, as its nominee.

He told mediapersons at the state party office here that Jay will file his nomination papers on October 16 in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, all ministers and senior leaders of the party.

Kumar said the party will organise a massive rally before the filing of the nomination papers. More than 2,000 workers of the BJD and Congress are expected to join the BJP the same day. The party aims to secure a victory margin of over 50,000 votes, he said.

The BJP MP said that the choice of Jay over other aspirants was to gain from the goodwill of the people his father enjoyed for the developmental activities and social service he had undertaken in the constituency.