Jivada launches first luxury Ayurveda range

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha-based biotech and wellness startup Jivada Ventures Pvt Ltd, incubated at the BRIC-Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, has launched the first Ayurveda range inspired by Neurocosmetics.

The Made-in-Odisha skin care innovation was unveiled in the two-day 4th Startup Conclave of BRICS ILS held recently on the ILS main campus in the city.

Jivada founder Dharitri Patnaik said, blending ancient Ayurvedic science with modern neurocosmetic technology, the new line represents a breakthrough in luxury Ayurveda and skincare innovation. The range draws inspiration from over 268 ancient Ayurvedic texts, combining time-honoured herbal wisdom with cutting-edge neuroscience and biotechnology.

Formulated through intensive R&D at BRICS ILS, each of the product integrates potent bio-active ingredients and locally sourced tribal non-timber forest produce (NTFP) like Mahua, alongside advanced neuropeptides that target both skin health and emotional well-being, Patnaik said.

NABI director Dr Ashwini Pareek, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) MD Dr Jitendra Kumar, Reliance Industry ex-VP Santanu Dasgupta, BRIC ILS director Dr Debasis Dash and ILS Biotech Incubator COO Dr Nivedita Jena were present among others.