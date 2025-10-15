Mobile ban likely to cover Srimandir sevayats soon

BHUBANESWAR: Servitors and security personnel may no longer be allowed to use mobile phones in Shree Jagannath Temple. Instead, walkie-talkies could be provided to those in security duty.
The issue was discussed at the first meeting of the security sub-committee of the temple on Tuesday. Former CAG Girish Murmu heads the panel.
Murmu, along with eight other members, reviewed various security aspects of the shrine including infrastructure, intelligence, crowd management and CCTVs. He said a comprehensive security plan will be prepared for the safety of the 12th century shrine.
Asked, if the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 needs amendment to include provisions prohibiting people from unauthorised entry into the shrine, carrying mobile phones or flying drones over the shrine, Murmu said there is no need for any amendment and only introduction of a few new rules under the existing act can serve the purpose.
“No one would be allowed to carry mobile phones into the shrine, be it servitors or security personnel or devotees. We are considering introducing a walkie-talkie facility for security personnel deployed inside the shrine,” said the ex-CAG.
Despite the shrine being a no-flying zone and recently declared as a ‘red zone’ by the DGCA, drones have been intercepted flying over the temple. Murmu informed that the security sub-committee will study the measures including an anti-drone mechanism being adopted by other big temples in the country and implement them here. “Beyond this, there is also a need for awareness generation on security threats owing to the flying of drones over the shrine, among people,” he said.
The sub-committee, Murmu said, will seek help from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for fire, electrical and infrastructure safety. “We have reviewed the infrastructure, equipment and manpower needs of the shrine for a comprehensive security plan and accordingly, measures will be taken,” he said.
In September, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had formed the sub-committee under the chairmanship of Murmu to evaluate the current security system of the shrine and suggest measures to further strengthen it.
The need for such a committee rose after a series of security breaches including unauthorised entry by devotees during Rath Yatra, devotees carrying mobile phones and spy cameras, and drones being flown over the shrine.