Mobile ban likely to cover Srimandir sevayats soon

BHUBANESWAR: Servitors and security personnel may no longer be allowed to use mobile phones in Shree Jagannath Temple. Instead, walkie-talkies could be provided to those in security duty.

The issue was discussed at the first meeting of the security sub-committee of the temple on Tuesday. Former CAG Girish Murmu heads the panel.

Murmu, along with eight other members, reviewed various security aspects of the shrine including infrastructure, intelligence, crowd management and CCTVs. He said a comprehensive security plan will be prepared for the safety of the 12th century shrine.

Asked, if the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 needs amendment to include provisions prohibiting people from unauthorised entry into the shrine, carrying mobile phones or flying drones over the shrine, Murmu said there is no need for any amendment and only introduction of a few new rules under the existing act can serve the purpose.

“No one would be allowed to carry mobile phones into the shrine, be it servitors or security personnel or devotees. We are considering introducing a walkie-talkie facility for security personnel deployed inside the shrine,” said the ex-CAG.