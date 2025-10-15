No junk food in colleges in Odisha from now on

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday directed all government-run higher educational institutions to strictly prohibit sale of unhealthy and junk food of campuses and display ‘Oil and Sugar’ boards on the walls of their canteens or cafeterias.

The move has been taken following a directive by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to build healthy educational environment in campuses.

All public universities, government colleges and teacher education institutions have been directed to strictly prohibit sale of junk food on campuses and put up ‘Oil and Sugar’ boards, prominently displaying the oil, sugar and salt content in all cooked items, so as to help students and staff make informed dietary choices.