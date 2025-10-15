Odisha HC raps CMC over damaged roads in Cuttack city, orders urgent repairs

CUTTACK: In an order aimed at improving urban infrastructure in Cuttack, the Orissa High Court special bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, has directed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to urgently take up structured road repair works across the city.

After examining a fact sheet submitted by the city engineer, the court noted that a “good number of roads are in damaged conditions” and directed immediate action. “The improvement of the condition of the roads which is far from satisfactory should be taken up at the earliest and for such purpose, a structured approach is necessary,” the order stated.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the bench directed engineers in charge of each ward to prepare a detailed statement indicating total road length, roads needing repairs, and a timeline for completion. Measurements must be conducted in the presence of advocates listed in the court-appointed Advocates’ Committee.

Repairs are to be prioritised in market areas, around hospitals, schools, accident-prone zones and densely populated wards. Notably, roads which require urgent repair shall be done on emergent basis without waiting to go through the tender process.