Odisha man posts morphed pictures on social media, arrested

CUTTACK: Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly creating and posting morphed pictures and videos of politicians and actors on social media.

The accused, Biswaballhab Nanda, is a native of Jigini Patpur in Salepur. Police have also seized the smartphone used by the accused to generate the morphed photos and videos.

DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the accused generated morphed pictures and videos of public figures including politicians and actors by using AI, and posted them on social media. The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged in this connection on Sunday.

“The complaint stated that a Facebook user with profile name ‘Biswaballhabnanda Kunmun’ allegedly posted multiple morphed, fake and obscene videos targeting various public figures. The content was found to be offensive, promoting obscenity and outraging the modesty of women depicted therein,” said the DCP.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested Nanda. Preliminary investigation revealed his motive was to earn money by posting the morphed videos. “We have written to Facebook, Meta and Google to provide further details. His bank accounts are being verified to ascertain his financial transactions,” the DCP said.