Sanaghagara in Keonjhar to have Odisha’s second RPRC

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is all set to establish a new Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) at Sanaghagara in Keonjhar district.
A dream project of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, it is expected to be completed by 2027. The centre will be the second Regional Plant Resource Centre in the state after Bhubaneswar. It will come up on a 134 acre land in Sanaghagara, famous for its waterfall and exotic eco-tourism spot, barely five km away from the district headquarters town of Keonjhar.
The chief minister on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officers of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department and Keonjhar administration at Lok Seva Bhawan here to discuss about the project.
As per the meeting, the centre will focus on biodiversity conservation, community centre and eco-tourism, and facilitate research and education in plant science. It will offer a natural experience and thematic garden, featuring various orchid species, roses, bamboo, cacti and wild fruits, enhancing the region’s aesthetic appeal.
The chief minister instructed that the area be kept open for tourists and the public round the year to promote eco-tourism. He further directed the district administration to establish deep trenches in the area to prevent human-elephant conflict. Majhi also stressed on ensuring that the natural flow of Machhakandana river, which passes through the area, remains unaffected.
The centre will also feature an orchid conservation and display area, lotus garden, wild edible fruit garden, fern garden, medicinal plant garden, flower market and playground for children. Local stone and wood will be used for construction, ensuring a natural and sustainable approach.
The meeting was attended by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, additional chief secretary, Forest Satyabrata Sahu, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden Suresh Pant and principal secretary to CM Saswata Mishra. Keonjhar collector Vishal Singh and DFO Dhanraj Hanumant Dhamdhere joined the meeting via virtual mode.